Amy Hart opens up about her feelings for Curtis Pritchard as he splits from Maura Higgins

Amy Hart opens up about her feelings for Curtis Pritchard as he...

Amy Hart has opened up about her feelings for Curtis Pritchard.

Amy and Curtis got together in the Love Island villa during the summer of 2019, but ultimately split in the villa before Curtis moved on with Maura Higgins, ending up in the final with the Irish model.

However, last night Maura Higgins announced that she and Curtis have parted ways in a brief statement.

Amy revealed that while she said she loved Curtis in the villa, she now realises that she was simply “obsessed.”

“The first few weeks I came out I was still really upset then something just clicked,” she told The Sun Online.

“When you are in there you are in a bubble and everything is heightened. You become obsessed but once I snapped out of it I bounced back really quickly.”

“I thought it was true love with Curtis but that villa is a strange, strange place,” she recalled.

“I thought I had been in love before Love Island and then got into the villa and thought no that wasn’t love this is what love feels like but now I have realised that wasn’t love either.”

“So I can’t wait to experience real love because it will be amazing.”

Maura has been living in London since leaving the villa and recently competed in ITV’s Dancing on Ice, with ex-boyfriend Curtis supporting her pursuit of the show.

Meanwhile, Amy is currently starring on the new season of Celebs Go Dating.