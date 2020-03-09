The star announced their engagement on February 20th

Amanda Bynes splits from fiancé three weeks after announcing engagement

Amanda Bynes has split from her fiancé Paul Michael.

The pair have split three weeks after announcing their engagement via social media.

The former couple met while in the same sober living facility more than two months ago.

Paul confirmed the split with In Touch, saying: “We did… I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she said in an Instagram video on the 20th of February 2020.

“I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. And, he’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

“I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now,” she added.

“I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

Amanda has been staying in a sober living facility and receiving care for her mental health after the pressure of returning to the public eye became too much for her.