Amanda Bynes showcases new FACE TATTOO in Christmas snap

Amanda has been focused on her fashion ambitions in recent years

Amanda Bynes has showcased a brand new face tattoo in a Christmas Instagram selfie.

The troubled child star has shared a snap of an imperfect heart shaped tattoo inked on her right cheek.

Sharing the snap with her 174,000 followers, the actress disabled comments for the post.

It is not clear if the inking is real or a transfer.

Amanda has been in the public eye in recent years due to her mental health and drug struggles.

She reportedly checked into a rehab facility as recently as March of 2019, after suffering a stress-induced relapse.

The news came just months after Amanda opened up to Paper magazine about her ongoing battle with addiction and her mental health.

In the interview, which garnered global headlines, Amanda detailed her ambitions in the fashion and acting industries, after suffering a very public breakdown of her mental health in 2012 and 2013 which played out on social media.

She also explained that her erratic behaviour almost a decade ago was triggered by drug usage.

According to her Instagram, the actress graduated from the Los Angeles’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019.

