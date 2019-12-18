Amanda Brunker opens up about abusive relationship following the tragic death of Nadine Lott

Amanda Brunker opens up about abusive relationship following the tragic death of...

Amanda Brunker has warned women about the signs of an abusive relationship, following the tragic death of Nadine Lott.

The 30-year-old, who was mum to a 6-year-old daughter, died on Tuesday after she was allegedly assaulted at her home in Arklow on Saturday.

Nadine’s passing has sparked conversations about domestic violence in Ireland, and her name has been trending on Twitter ever since her death was confirmed.

Opening up about her own experience in an abusive relationship, former model and novelist Amanda warned her followers to recognise the signs.

She tweeted: “If he says, ‘no one will ever love you like I love you.’ Or, ‘I’d die without you.’ Or, ‘If I can’t have you, no one else will.’ RUN. If he hates your friends & family. If he checks your phone. RUN.”

“That claustrophobic man that wants to be with you at all times, calls you a 100 times when at work, and picks fights with you over what you are wearing, does NOT love you.”

“He wants to control you. RUN. Femicide is real. Be smart, not scared of being lonely. RUN!”

In another tweet, Amanda added: “I’ve been that woman locked in the bathroom as someone has trashed the house. I listened to them say all the cliches, and heard all the promises to change.”

I’ve been that woman locked in the bathroom as someone has trashed the house. I listened to them say all the cliches, and heard all the promises to change. I RAN… and I’ve never looked back. If any of this sounds familiar to you. GET OUT, and be safe 😘 — Amanda Brunker (@AmandaJBrunker) December 18, 2019

“I RAN… and I’ve never looked back. If any of this sounds familiar to you. GET OUT, and be safe.”

According to RTÉ News, a 32-year-old man appeared in court this week charged in connection with the alleged incident involving Nadine Lott.

The man has been remanded in custody, and is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on December 19.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please contact Women’s Aid Ireland on their 24hr National Freephone Helpline: 1800 341900