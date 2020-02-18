All of the BEST fashion moments from the Brit Awards 2020 red carpet

They came, they saw, they served

All of the BEST fashion moments from the Brit Awards 2020 red...

Tonight, the 40th annual Brit Awards took place in London.

The awards celebrate the best in UK-based and international talent – and the red carpet was awash with some seriously high standard style statements.

From Harry Style’s gorgeous pearl necklace to Laura Whitmore’s sparkly graphic mini-dress, here are some of our favourite looks:

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:29am PST

Maya Jama

Laura Whitmore

Charli XCX

Anne-Marie



Mabel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Music Universe (@topmuniverse) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:11am PST

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is *clearly* very excited for his #BRITs performance later tonight 🙌 @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/iazSGLlD17 — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 18, 2020

Dermot Kennedy

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:24am PST

Niall Horan