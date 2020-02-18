All of the BEST fashion moments from the Brit Awards 2020 red carpet

Tonight, the 40th annual Brit Awards took place in London.
The awards celebrate the best in UK-based and international talent – and the red carpet was awash with some seriously high standard style statements.
From Harry Style’s gorgeous pearl necklace to Laura Whitmore’s sparkly graphic mini-dress, here are some of our favourite looks:
Lizzo
View this post on Instagram
Maya Jama
Back and I’m better 😅 #Brits #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/9cULXjlA8D
— Maya Jama (@MayaJama) February 18, 2020
Laura Whitmore
The gorgeous @thewhitmore turned it up in the style stakes tonight #brits2020 pic.twitter.com/2MXkSUEtG6
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020
Charli XCX
Shook over Charli XCX’s look <#3 #TheBrits #TheBrits2020 pic.twitter.com/VHAfGfdWMr
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020
Anne-Marie
Anne-Marie casually dressed as the QUEEN she is 👑 #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/06hjeedcC8
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) February 18, 2020
Mabel
View this post on Instagram
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi is *clearly* very excited for his #BRITs performance later tonight 🙌 @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/iazSGLlD17
— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 18, 2020
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy luce un futurista look de Dior para los #BRITs #BritAwards #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/62W7l1CXON
— Male Fashion Trends (@MaleFashTrends) February 18, 2020
Harry Styles
he’s so perfect #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/TbYFjV3tCu
— ؘ (@stylestyb) February 18, 2020
Billie Eilish
View this post on Instagram
Niall Horan
Niall at the #BRITs 2/18! pic.twitter.com/30KffSIsNe
— Niall Horan Updates (@NiallHoranUA) February 18, 2020