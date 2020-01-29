Alicia Keys opens up about learning of Kobe Bryant’s death hours before hosting The Grammys

"Hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic"

Alicia Keys has opened up about her experience hearing of the death of sportsman Kobe Bryant.

Alicia learned of Kobe’s death hours before she was set to host The Grammys. On Sunday evening, news broke that Kobe, along with his 13 year old daughter Gigi, had died along with seven others in a helicopter incident.

Speaking on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alicia explained how she reacted to the tragic news.

“Well, I mean, we were all freaking out because it’s obviously—hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“And none of us can still believe it right now, to this day.”

“So, I think that it was definitely a crazy feeling because, literally minutes before, we were going to do something else,” Alicia continued.

“And we had to really figure out how can we properly honour him in his house on this night… everybody who adores him and loves him so much and has been inspired by him and felt so devastated in that moment. We couldn’t – you know, we had to properly do that.”

On the night, Alicia paid homage to the famous basketball icon.

“Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers,” she said at the award show.

“They’re in this building, and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you, hold them inside of you, and share our strength and our support with their families.”

Attendees at the Grammy awards did not have Kobe far from their mind, as the awards ceremony took place in The Staples Centre in LA.

The Staples Centre is home to the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association, who Kobe played for.