Aftersun filming has been cancelled following the death of Caroline Flack

Filming of tonight’s episode of Aftersun has been cancelled following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The show will not record tonight, out of respect for those close to Caroline.

Love Island has been cancelled for the past two nights for the same reason.

ApplauseStore, who process tickets for Aftersun, texted viewers to let them know the show would not be going ahead, according to The Mirror.

“Due to the recent news of Caroline Flack’s tragic passing, ITV has made the decision to cancel this evening’s recording of Aftersun out of respect for the star’s family and friends,” read the text.

“We apologise for this change but ask that you respect the show’s decision during this difficult time.”

However, Love Island is set to return to TV screens tonight. In a statement last night, ITV said that Love Island would be back on Monday night, and would include a tribute to Caroline Flack’s passing.

An ITV spokesman said in a statement last night: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection.”

“All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.”

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.”

“Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

It has been reported that Caroline died on February 15th in her London apartment, aged just 40.

Laura Whitmore, who has been presenting both Aftersun and Love Island after Caroline was suspended from the show following her arrest in December, paid tribute to Caroline on her radio show yesterday.