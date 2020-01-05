Home Top Story Adele leaves waiter HUGE tip while holidaying with Harry Styles and James...

Adele leaves waiter HUGE tip while holidaying with Harry Styles and James Cordon

All in honour of the new year

Sarah Magliocco
Adele left one lucky wait staff member a WHOPPING tip while on her holidays with Harry Style and James Cordon.

The famous friends are currently lapping up the sun between the Anguilla and the Virgin Islands.

Amid their yachting and island hopping, the group stopped off for a meal at The Caribbean Fishmarket, where they were served by a waiter named Buck.

Adele payed for the meal, and the group added a tip of $2020.00 as a new years gift.

“Happy New Year!” the singer scribbled on the note.

A friend of the waiter shared a snap of the receipt on social media.

He wrote: “When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip.”

The group also posed for photos with members of the restaurant staff.

They are currently travelling around the Caribbean with James Cordon’s family.

