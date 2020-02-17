And fans don't have too long to wait

Adele announces her new album launch date – at her friend’s wedding

Adele has announced that her hotly anticipated album is dropping in September of 2020.

The singer released the information herself, while she was attending a friend’s wedding.

During the wedding’s late night celebrations, Adele let it slip that she will be dropping her new music in September.

🚨 @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

The star was filmed as she sang renditions of some of her most popular hits at the wedding afters.

Following the sing-song, Adele said “expect my album in September.”

The sing along took place at The Madon’s Arms in Battersea over the weekend.

The star reportedly officiated her pal’s ceremony, and performed Rolling In The Deep.

In May of last year, Adele hinted that she was putting her mind to making new music.