The actress was spotted buying baby clothes

Actress Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to director Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is reportedly pregnant and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

The news comes 8 months after her marriage to musician Phil Elverum ended.

Phil and actress Michelle tied the knot in July of 2018 in a private ceremony in New York state’s Adirondack Mountains.

Michelle Williams Is Pregnant and Engaged to Hamilton Director Thomas Kail https://t.co/ISDvKDtr9M pic.twitter.com/gGDhw0835L — People (@people) December 31, 2019

Michelle and director Thomas were photographed together in London.

They were spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington, London.

Michelle is currently staying in the UK as she is busy filming Venom 2.

People reports Michelle’s 14-year-old daughter Matilda set the couple up.

Matilda is the actresses daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

The new couple worked together on Fosse/Verdon, but it is not known how long they have been romantic.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: