Actor and MMA star Cathal Pendred announces engagement

The Baywatch star announced the news on social media

Dublin actor Cathal Pendred has announced his engagement to TV presenter Síomha Ní Ruairc.

The Baywatch star, who shot to fame thanks to his career in MMA, revealed that his long-time love popped the question, taking up on the ‘leap year’ tradition.

“If there was ever a woman to adhere to an old Irish tradition, it’s this one,” he wrote.

“On the Leap Year day, 29th of Feb, she popped the question and brought me to the most incredible place in Ireland to celebrate. Exiting times ahead. #PendredPending 💍”

The pair had enjoyed a romantic weekend in Ashford castle, celebrating the happy news.

In the photo Cathal can be seen sporting a silver ring on his wedding finger, as the pair posed for a sweet picture together.

Since stepping back from the world of MMA Cathal has starred in the Baywatch movie, Ray Donovan and Magnum P.I.

Meanwhile Síomha is a presenter on TG4.