A full list of movies on TV for New Years Day

With New Years Day finally here, Christmas is coming to an end.
Whether you’re hungover, or home with the kids there’s something for everyone to enjoy on TV today.
Goss.ie have gathered a full list of movies showing on Irish television across the day, so all you have left to do is relax and enjoy your first day of 2020.
From Midday
The Next Step Live: The Movie – 12.15 on RTÉ2
Happy Feet Two – 12.30 on ITV 2
The Book of Life – 12.40 on E4
The Thomas Crown Affair – 12.45 on BBC Two
From 13.00
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – 13.05 on TG4
Cool Runnings – 13.40 on Channel 5
Shark Tale – 13.50 on Channel 4
From 14.00
The Magnificent Seven – 14.25 on BBC Two
The Sound of Music – 14.30 on BBC One
Hotel Transylvania – 14.35 on ITV2
From 15.00
Stuart Little 2 – 15.10 on RTÉ 2
Chicken Run – 15.30 on Virgin Media One
Back to the Future Part 2 – 15.40 on Channel 4
Back to The Future Part 3 – 15.40 on RTÉ One
Jumanji – 15.45 on Channel 5
From 16.00
The Borrowers – 16.35 on RTÉ 2
Minions 16.45 – on ITV 2
From 17.00
Kung Fu Panda – 17.15 on Virgin Media One
Miss Potter – 17.15 on TG4
The Dam Busters – 17.25 on More4
From 18.00
The Lion King – 18.00 on Channel 4
Jurassic World – 18.35 on ITV2
Pitch Perfect 2 – 19.50 on E4
From 21.00
The Ipcress File – 21.00 on BBC4
Quantum of Solace – 21.00 on RTÉ 2
Bridget Jone’s Diary – 21.00 on Channel 5
Fast & Furious 8 – 21.00 on ITV2
Mission Impossible – Fallout 21.00 on Channel 4
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 21.00 on Sky One
Secret Scripture 21.30 – on RTÉ One
Pulp Fiction 21.40 – on Dave
From 22.00
The Inbetweeners 2 – 22.05 on E4
The Night Before – 22.20 on Comedy Central
Catch 22 – 22.30 on TG4
The Hangover 22.35 on UTV
From 23.00
RED 2 – 23.50 on Channel 4
From Midnight
Magnum Force – 00.15 on RTÉ 2
The Limehouse Golem – 02.15 on BBC Two