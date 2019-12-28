The best way to spend the Saturday night between Christmas and New Years

A full list of movies airing on TV tonight

If you’re all partied out and planning on a chill night in tonight – we’ve got just the thing for you.

A full list of all the movies airing on television tonight, all in one place so that the only thing left for you to do is crack open another selection box and relax.

From 17.00

Happy Feet Two – 17.10 on ITV2

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 17.55 on RTE Two

From 18.00

Alice Through The Looking Glass – 18.00 on BBC One

Despicable Me 3 – 18.30 on RTE One

Snow White and The Huntsman – 18.40 on Channel 4

From 19.00

John Tucker Must Die – 19.00 on Comedy Central

Home Alone 3 – 19.00 on E4

Jurassic Park III – 19.10 on ITV2

From 20.00

Mamma Mia – 20.00 on Channel 5

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 – 20.30 on UTV

From 21.00

The Hangover Part 2 – 21.00 on ITV2

Baywatch – 21.00 Channel

John Wick – 21.00 Virgin Media Two

The Legend of Tarzan – 21.20 on RTE Two

Damo and Ivor The Movie – 21.45 on RTE One

From 22.00

Daughter of The Bride – 22.00 on Virgin Media One

Planes Trains and Automobiles – 22.00 on Sky One

Along Came Polly – 22.10 on Comedy Central

Calendar Girls – 22.15 on Channel 5

Fargo – 22.20 on TG4

From 23.00

Last Vegas – 23.05 on More 4

Furious 7 – 23.05 on Virgin Media Two

Cape Fear – 23.15 on UTV

The Green Mile – 23.20 on Channel 4

Hart’s War – 23.25 on RTE Two

From Midnight

David Brent: Life on The Road 00.00 on BBC Two

Internal Affairs – 00.30 on BBC One

Presumed Innocent – 00.45 on RTE One

From 01.00

Contagion – 01.35 on ITV2

The House Sitter – 01.35 Virgin Media Two

Three Summers – 01.35 BBC Two

Tango and Cash – 01.45 RTE Two