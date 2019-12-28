A full list of movies airing on TV tonight

If you’re all partied out and planning on a chill night in tonight – we’ve got just the thing for you.
A full list of all the movies airing on television tonight, all in one place so that the only thing left for you to do is crack open another selection box and relax.
From 17.00
Happy Feet Two – 17.10 on ITV2
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 17.55 on RTE Two
From 18.00
Alice Through The Looking Glass – 18.00 on BBC One
Despicable Me 3 – 18.30 on RTE One
Snow White and The Huntsman – 18.40 on Channel 4
From 19.00
John Tucker Must Die – 19.00 on Comedy Central
Home Alone 3 – 19.00 on E4
Jurassic Park III – 19.10 on ITV2
From 20.00
Mamma Mia – 20.00 on Channel 5
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 – 20.30 on UTV
From 21.00
The Hangover Part 2 – 21.00 on ITV2
Baywatch – 21.00 Channel
John Wick – 21.00 Virgin Media Two
The Legend of Tarzan – 21.20 on RTE Two
Damo and Ivor The Movie – 21.45 on RTE One
From 22.00
Daughter of The Bride – 22.00 on Virgin Media One
Planes Trains and Automobiles – 22.00 on Sky One
Along Came Polly – 22.10 on Comedy Central
Calendar Girls – 22.15 on Channel 5
Fargo – 22.20 on TG4
From 23.00
Last Vegas – 23.05 on More 4
Furious 7 – 23.05 on Virgin Media Two
Cape Fear – 23.15 on UTV
The Green Mile – 23.20 on Channel 4
Hart’s War – 23.25 on RTE Two
From Midnight
David Brent: Life on The Road 00.00 on BBC Two
Internal Affairs – 00.30 on BBC One
Presumed Innocent – 00.45 on RTE One
From 01.00
Contagion – 01.35 on ITV2
The House Sitter – 01.35 Virgin Media Two
Three Summers – 01.35 BBC Two
Tango and Cash – 01.45 RTE Two