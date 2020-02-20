A DOCUMENTARY about Maura Higgins is on the way

A documentary about iconic Irish Love Island contestant Maura Higgins was due to air on TV tonight.

Maura took to her Instagram story to remind fans and followers that a brand new documentary about her preparation to take part in an extreme obstacle course lands on Virgin Media Two Thursday night. Despite the documentary being scheduled, it has since been pulled from tonight’s listing unexpectedly.

The star is fresh off the back of her stint on Dancing on Ice.

The doc is titled Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me!

According to the screenshot shared by Maura, the documentary was to air at 10PM tonight and will explore her journey to take park in The Spartan Race.

“Documentary following the Love Island star as she prepares to compete in the Spartan Race, a gruelling 5km extreme obstacle course around Twickenham rugby ground,” reads the screenshot taken from Entertainment.ie.

The gruelling race took place in November of 2019, with 4,500 people taking part.

Maura trained for the event for a number of weeks, before taking part with the help of her personal trainer.

However, Maura’s mother Sharon took to social media to tell her followers that Maura’s documentary had been pulled from tonight’s listing unexpectedly.

“Unfortunately looks like we have to wait a little longer for Maura’s show. Hopefully we will see it soon. Don’t know why they changed it.”