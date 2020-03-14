Win SIX mega treatments from Serenity Day Spa and NU Aesthetics worth €875

This is a perfect way to treat your mum or yourself!

Win SIX mega treatments from Serenity Day Spa and NU Aesthetics worth...

Ahead of Mother’s Day next weekend we have teamed up with Serenity Day Spa and NU Aesthetics to giveaway the ultimate pamper day.

Nuala Woulfe Aesthetics has been in business for over 26 years in Glasthule village where she has two premises. Serenity Day Spa – a full service Day Spa and Nu Aesthetics where she offers a wide variety of aesthetic treatments.

These include Radiofrequency, LED ,Peels, Microneedling, Tribella, Nano fractional RF, etc . Antiwrinkle injections, fillers and Profhilo with Dr Sarah Kate.

NU Aesthetics are the only clinic in Ireland to offer Celliss – which is an excellent slimming and cellulite treatment. They offer peels, facials , massage , threading, manicure , pedicures, body treatments , tanning and more.

To celebrate Mother’s Day we are giving one lucky reader the ultimate Spa Day Package:

A series of three SkinCeutical Gel peels worth €300

A Jet peel worth €100

A jet peel and LED treatment worth €140.{ x 3 individual)

3 x Celliss Slimming treatment worth €75 each – 30 mins each worth €225

1 x Biosculpt manicure worth €60

1 x OPI Deluxe pedicure worth €50

(T& C’s – the treatments on offer cannot be used to buy skincare or vouchers – cannot be exchanged for cash)