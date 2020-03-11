Even though the parade is canceled, there are plenty of fun things to do!

This Dublin venue is hosting a bottomless brunch on Paddy’s Day

Dublin venue Zozimus are doing an EPIC brunch for Paddy’s Day.

Although the St Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled, there are still lots of reasons to celebrate, so why not had to the popular hotspot, grab some friends and enjoy the day in true Paddy’s Day style?

On the day you will be treated to a BOTTOMLESS brunch, and it’s all Paddy’s Day themed too.

Here’s what you can expect on the day:

€39.95 – 2 small plates and bottomless Jameson & Ginger Ale / Guinness / Green Mimosas/ Prosecco and G&T’s

We have a strictly over 23’s door policy for brunch.

Our two sittings will be from 2 – 3.45pm and 4.30 – 6.15pm.

To make a booking call (01) 536 9640 or email [email protected] .

Of course the offer runs on St Patrick’s Day itself, next Tuesday March 17th.

For more information on Zozimus check them out here: