The Ultimate Last Minute Gift Guide For Valentine’s Day

We’d like to think most of us are organised when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but realistically, that isn’t always the case…

If you’re someone that always leaves things to the last minute, and you need to get a V-Day gift for your other half ASAP – we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re looking for a gift to suit a man or woman, we’ve listed some ideas that just might save the day.

Gifts for Men

Kiehl’s – Men’s Starter Kit (€47.00)

We’re not saying all men are useless when it comes to skincare and grooming, but sometimes they need a little nudge in the right direction.

This starter kit from Kiehl’s will make a lovely gift, and includes a nice selection of high quality products.

Think this would suit your man? You can get it in Kiehl’s stores, or else you can purchase it online here through Arnotts.

Creed Aventus – EDP 50ml (€210.00)

If you’re looking to splash out on something your fella wouldn’t normally get himself – this is the perfect present.

We have it on good authority that this is the sexiest men’s cologne out there, with top notes of pineapple, blackcurrant, apple and bergamot.

You can pick it up in Brown Thomas in store, or else online here.

Whiskey Glass & Drink Stones Gift Set (€20)

If your other half is a whiskey drinker, this could make a really nice present this Valentine’s Day.

This gift set comes with two rocking whiskey glasses, which simulate the rotational movement you would make with your hand while holding an ordinary whiskey glass, stirring up and stimulating the flavour & aroma of the whiskey.

The set also includes two drink stones, made from recycled granite, to ensure your favourite tipple remains perfectly chilled and completely undiluted. (They’re also great for chilling wine – FYI).

You can pick this set up in Designist on South Great George’s Street in Dublin, or you can order it online here.

Designist have tonnes of unique gifts on offer in their store, so you’ll definitely find something cool to gift your other half.

Tickets To An Exciting Event/Gig

In our opinion, you can never go wrong with getting someone tickets to an exciting event or gig.

It’s also an ideal last minute gift, as you can simply buy them online via Ticketmaster and put them in a nice Valentine’s card.

There’s so many gigs to choose from coming up this summer, or else if your other half is a podcast fan, why not get them tickets to a live podcast recording?

Blindboy is hosting three live podcast recordings in Vicar St this April, and if you think your boyfriend would like to go, there’s still some tickets left to purchase here.

Gifts for Women

Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Palette (€64.95)

If the lady in your life is a makeup lover, give her the best surprise by gifting her some Huda Beauty makeup.

The popular beauty brand recently became even more accessible in Ireland, as it’s now available to purchase in Boots.

There’s tonnes of products to choose from (and realistically she’ll probably love them all) but we don’t think you can go wrong with the gorgeous Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, which features 18 versatile shades.

While the palette is usually €64.95, you can get it for €55.21 right now on Boots.ie as they’re currently running a special Valentine’s promotion.

Massage Voucher

We all love an excuse to have some me time, so the gift of a massage is always a winner.

Cloud Nine, which is located inside the four-star Dawson Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, have an amazing offer on Groupon at the moment.

Fo just €44, the recipient will be treated to a 50-minute massage, and 10-minute relaxation with a glass of Prosecco.

Or else for just €79, you can both enjoy the experience together with a couples deal.

Check out the offer for yourself right here.

Whispering Angel Rosé

This might seem like a bit of a basic gift, but trust us, if your girlfriend is a rosé lover – she’ll be very happy with a bottle (or two) of Whispering Angel.

The best news? The notoriously pricey rosé will be half price at SuperValu stores nationwide for 48 hours only – starting this Thursday, February 13th.

Normally retailing at over €30.00, Whispering Angel will be available for just €15.00 on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th February at SuperValu.

Get it before it’s gone!

Something Sparkly…

If you want to get your other half something particularly sentimental and sparkly, why not get her a nice piece of jewellery?

Fields Jewellers, who have three different stores in Dublin’s city centre, have a gorgeous selection of Valentine’s gifts in store – including necklaces, bracelets, watches, earrings and rings.

Their pieces have varied price points too, so you don’t need to break the bank on something special.

Check out what they have on offer here.