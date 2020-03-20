The Top 10 Most EXPENSIVE Celeb Engagement Rings

Celebrities are notorious for going OTT when it comes to their engagement rings.

So to mark World Proposal Day (March 20th), OnBuy.com listed the top 10 most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time – and it’s no surprise that Mariah Carey topped the list.

Australian tycoon James Packer proposed to Mariah back in 2016 with a 35-carat diamond worth €8.7 million, but sadly the pair never made it down the aisle.

However, Mariah ended up keeping the ring as part of a financial settlement in 2017, but it’s believed she later sold it.

Elizabeth Taylor made it to second place on the list with her €7.7 million diamond, while Kim Kardashian landed in third place thanks to the €6.9 million ring Kanye West gave her.

The 10th most expensive ring belonged to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, widow of US President JFK, who’s second husband Aristotle Onassis gave her a €2.2 million ring.

The oldest ring on the list belonged to Grace Kelly, who received hers from Prince Rainier of Monaco in December of 1955, costing €4.02 Million.

The total cost of all 10 rings on the list was €49,501,335, which shows just how crazy some celebrities go for their future nuptials!