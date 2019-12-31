From long standing marriages to summer flings - a lot of loves were lost this year

The Most SHOCKING Break Ups That Happened in 2019

Some of our favourite celebrity couples have called time on their relationships in 2019.

From long standing marriages coming to an end, to unexpected flings ending badly, there was plenty of love lost in 2019.

Looking back on the year so far, we check out the biggest break-ups that happened over the past 12 months:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called time on their relationship this year.

The beauty mogul and the rapper, who share 1-year-old daughter Stormi, split after about two and a half years together.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus broke up after ten years together.

The couple wed in a private ceremony one year ago, before Miley moved to file for divorce at the end of the summer.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlyn Carter

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced their split in August of this year, almost one year on from their Indonesian wedding.

The pair were together for seven years, before Kaitlynn moved on to have fling with Miley Cyrus.

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn and Miley were linked after both women split from their respective husbands.

The couple were seen kissing on a sun lounger in Lake Como, where Miley vacationed after announcing her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The pair enjoyed a short but intense relationship before Miley moved on to current beau Cody Simpson.

Stormy and Maya Jama

Stromzy and Maya Jama ended their four year relationship this year.

Since the split, Stormzy has released a new track called Lessons, which is an apology for the way he treated Maya during their relationship.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

Riverdale stars Camila and Charles met on the set of the famous Netflix show.

The couple called it quits this year after dating since August 2018.

Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson

Solange Knowles announced that she was filing for divorce from husband Alan Ferguson in November.

Alan is the singer’s second husband. The pair were married for five years.

Solange has announced her split form husband Alan Ferguson, whom she got married to in 2014. Solange calls Ferguson a “phenomenal man” and says he changed her life on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/bYye19abx6 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) November 1, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley and model Irina split this year after four years together.

The couple were first linked in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together.

Adele and Simon Konecki

Singer Adele filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September 2019.

The businessman co-founded Life Water and helps run the water aid charity Drop4Drop.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s long-rumoured romance came to an end this year.

The couple allegedly kept their relationship a secret since 2013, before Katie was reportedly overheard discussing the relationship#s demise.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson

45-year-old actress Kate started dating 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian earlier this year.

The couple enjoyed a romantic fling before calling it quits after a casual relationship.

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley

Pete Davison has been enjoying singledom since his split from Ariana Grande, and briefly dated Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

He is currently dating 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

Andie MacDowell confirms daughter Margaret Qualley is dating Pete Davidson as she says they have a ‘beautiful relationship’ pic.twitter.com/YYhPLm7ISH — Ariana Grande News (@AGNXtra) October 8, 2019

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called time on their on-off relationship in January of 2019.

The couple took a number of breaks in their relationship before calling it quits.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd finally called it completely quits on their on-off relationship this year.

The break up came ahead of the release of The Weeknds brand new music – so it’s safe to say that some of the tracks will be inspired by the model.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

In February, Lady Gaga was spotted without her engagement ring from agent Christian Carino.

The pair started dating in early 2017. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story,” an insider told People.

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell

Liam Payne was linked to the stunning supermodel for a number of weeks.

However, their short lived romance came to an end and Liam is now dating Maya Henry.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Despite Kendall revealing that she would consider marrying the NBA player one day, her relationship with Ben Simmons came to an end in May of this year.

A source told People magazine: “They’re on a break. The relationship ran its course.”

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli

Actor Colin Firth announced he split from his wife Livia Giuggioli in December of 2019.

The couple have been married for 22 years.