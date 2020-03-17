The BEST Irish films to watch on Netflix this St. Patrick’s Day

With no parades on the television and all the pubs closed, it can be tough to find something to do to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

However, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish today at home, and watching an Irish classic on Netflix never fails to disappoint.

So with that in mind, we’ve listed nine great Irish movies on the streaming platform that will definitely keep you entertained.

The Young Offenders

This Cork comedy will make you laugh out loud on the sofa.

Now a popular TV series, the coming-of-age film is bound to put a smile on your face.

Who can forget the famous Ice Choc scene, remember?

Dublin OldSchool

This Irish drama follows the life of Dubliner DJ Jason, and how he reconnects with his drug-addicted brother.

With laughter, drama and tears – this film is definitely one to watch.

Katie

Who can forget Katie’s Olympic win in 2012? We can’t.

The documentary about the Irish sporting champion gives viewers an insight into Katie’s life outside of the ring.

Heartfelt and inspiring, this story will definitely leave you pumped this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Breadwinner

You can never beat an animated film.

Directed by Irish animator Nora Twomey, this inspirational movie draws on strength and courage which will make your heart full.

The Siege of Jadotville

Based on an untold true story, The Siege of Jadotville tells the harrowing tale of the Irish Unit Army surviving in Congo in 1961.

An action-packed, historical film with Jamie Dornan leading the cast – what more could you ask for?

Handsome Devil

This Irish comedy-drama focuses on the friendship between elite rugby student Conor and ostracised student Ned, as they battle with their snobbery private school.

The heartfelt film portrays a beautiful message to always be yourself, and be who you want to be.

Black 47

Set in Ireland in 1847, an Irishman leaves the British army to seek revenge on the people responsible for the murder of his family.

A jam-packed thriller filled with action and violence, this film will have you on the edge of your seat.

The Hole In The Ground

A new release on Netflix, this supernatural horror film is sure to send chills down your spine.

It tells the tale of a young mother who’s son goes missing in the woods. But when he returns, he s replaced by a disturbed soul.

Michael Inside

Michael Inside is an intense drama about a quiet young man who struggles to adapt to prison life after a drug bust-up.

This fierce tale will make social distancing seem like a walk in the park!