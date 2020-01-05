The Golden Globes are kicking off tonight

The BEST fashion moments from the Golden Globes red carpet

The 77th annual Golden Globes are kicking off tonight, as the who’s who of the Hollywood elite descend on the coveted awards ceremony.

With a black-tie dress code, the red carpet of the Globes is always awash with stunning couture gowns and sharp suits.

We’re expecting great things from this year’s style, and we’re reflecting on some of our favourite looks from throughout the decades:

Ruth Negga, 2017

Ruth Negga at the 2017 Golden Globe awards 👑 pic.twitter.com/5BoyYGdEOQ — J. Kolo (@BunaTime) January 9, 2017

Angelina Jolie, 2012

We will never get over Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Golden Globes. #FashionFriday #WrappedinRed #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/lkqOKs6f2b — Wrapped in Red (@wrappednred) February 17, 2017

Lady Gaga, 2016

New outtakes of Lady Gaga by Inez and Vinoodh for the Golden Globe Awards 2016 pic.twitter.com/0IoF4TfMO0 — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) February 28, 2016

Julia Roberts, 1991

julia roberts winning the best actress golden globe for pretty woman in 1991. pic.twitter.com/wUeBrQtrkA — graciela mae (@notgracielamae) January 6, 2019

Olivia Wilde, 2014

Saoirse Ronan, 2019

and out of nowhere saoirse ronan stole the show #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9GfVPvkt4R — la la land warrior (@justmiaslife) January 7, 2019

Beyonce, 2007

Lady Gaga, 2019

Lady Gaga with her award for ‘Best Original Song’ “Shallow” at the 2019 Golden Globes 😍 pic.twitter.com/lmbO8EGY70 — DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) January 7, 2019



Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

Golden Globes 2014: 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong’o aces her first Golden Globes carpet in stunning red colu… pic.twitter.com/MAdSWC48KN — News All The Time (@12kelloggs12) January 13, 2014

Jennifer Aniston, 2004