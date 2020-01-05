Home Features The BEST fashion moments from the Golden Globes red carpet

The BEST fashion moments from the Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes are kicking off tonight

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Actor Katherine Langford attends the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

The 77th annual Golden Globes are kicking off tonight, as the who’s who of the Hollywood elite descend on the coveted awards ceremony.

With a black-tie dress code, the red carpet of the Globes is always awash with stunning couture gowns and sharp suits.

We’re expecting great things from this year’s style, and we’re reflecting on some of our favourite looks from throughout the decades:

Ruth Negga, 2017

Angelina Jolie, 2012

Lady Gaga, 2016

Julia Roberts, 1991

Olivia Wilde, 2014

Saoirse Ronan, 2019

Beyonce, 2007

Lady Gaga, 2019


Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

Jennifer Aniston, 2004

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR