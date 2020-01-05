The BEST fashion moments from the Golden Globes red carpet

The 77th annual Golden Globes are kicking off tonight, as the who’s who of the Hollywood elite descend on the coveted awards ceremony.
With a black-tie dress code, the red carpet of the Globes is always awash with stunning couture gowns and sharp suits.
We’re expecting great things from this year’s style, and we’re reflecting on some of our favourite looks from throughout the decades:
Ruth Negga, 2017
Ruth Negga at the 2017 Golden Globe awards 👑 pic.twitter.com/5BoyYGdEOQ
— J. Kolo (@BunaTime) January 9, 2017
Angelina Jolie, 2012
We will never get over Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Golden Globes. #FashionFriday #WrappedinRed #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/lkqOKs6f2b
— Wrapped in Red (@wrappednred) February 17, 2017
Lady Gaga, 2016
New outtakes of Lady Gaga by Inez and Vinoodh for the Golden Globe Awards 2016 pic.twitter.com/0IoF4TfMO0
— Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) February 28, 2016
Julia Roberts, 1991
julia roberts winning the best actress golden globe for pretty woman in 1991. pic.twitter.com/wUeBrQtrkA
— graciela mae (@notgracielamae) January 6, 2019
Olivia Wilde, 2014
Okay, we need to talk about @OliviaWilde‘s stunning #GoldenGlobes gown on the #ERedCarpet! pic.twitter.com/gTqAxfwPF4
— E! News (@enews) January 13, 2014
Saoirse Ronan, 2019
and out of nowhere saoirse ronan stole the show #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9GfVPvkt4R
— la la land warrior (@justmiaslife) January 7, 2019
Beyonce, 2007
#Throwback: Beyoncé attending the 2007 #GoldenGlobes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g765yW6NXI
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 10, 2016
Lady Gaga, 2019
Lady Gaga with her award for ‘Best Original Song’ “Shallow” at the 2019 Golden Globes 😍 pic.twitter.com/lmbO8EGY70
— DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) January 7, 2019
Lupita Nyong’o, 2014
Golden Globes 2014: 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong’o aces her first Golden Globes carpet in stunning red colu… pic.twitter.com/MAdSWC48KN
— News All The Time (@12kelloggs12) January 13, 2014
Jennifer Aniston, 2004
—» Jennifer Aniston no 61º Golden Globe Awards pic.twitter.com/gefsbksy5J
— Jennifer Aniston Brasil (@aniston_br) January 7, 2018