They are giving up to 80% off

Our Top 5 Picks In The Nasty Gal Sale Right Now

The Christmas sales are well and truly on all over Ireland – but don’t forget online retailers too.

Nasty Gal are giving up to 80% off everything on their site from hair bands to dresses.

Take a look at our Top 5 picks below:

Leopard Print Mini Dress

You can never have too many LBD’s and this one is a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Pair this dress with glitzy heels and a belt and you are good to go.

For €34 you can buy this right HERE.

Pom Pom Sweater

If you’re looking for the perfect comfy jumper than look no futher.

This gorgeous V-neck pom pom sweater is snug and stylish.

For €24 you can get this right HERE.

Floral Lace Shirt

It may not be warm enough for this shirt yet, but with this seriously low price tag we’re putting this baby on our list.

Pair this with a black bra and black pants for a night out or a white bra and a skirt when the weather gets warmer.

For a complete bargain €7 you can buy this right HERE.

Oversized Blazer Dress

Alongside the perfect LBD, it’s important to have a staple Black Blazer Dress in your wardrobe too.

The oversized look is really popular right now, and with the belt included in this dress you don’t need much to style this look.

For €27 you can get this right HERE.

Velvet Studded Hairband

Last but not least, if you’re looking for the perfect accessory, a studded hairband is perfect for so many outfits.

This velvet style will go with any colour.

For only €2 you can buy this right HERE.