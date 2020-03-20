These places have the perfect last-minute presents

Irish Companies You Can Get Mother’s Day Gifts From This Weekend

With social distancing in place, Mother’s Day might be a bit stressful, but we are here to help make things a little easier.

We have listed a number of places that will get you a lovely present for your beloved Mum from the comfort of your own sofa.

From beauty parlours to restaurants, gift vouchers and discount codes, there are so many gifts to choose from:

Nuala Woulfe Aesthetics

Give your Mum a relaxing spa day at Nuala Woulfe Aesthetics.

Located in Sandycove, Dun Laoighre, Nuala Woulfe Aesthetics is one of the top beauty salons and skincare clinics in Dublin.

They have a wide range of treatments on offer including facials, massages and nail treatment.

Gift vouchers for the salon range from €25 to €1,000 (depending on how much you love your Mum!)

Dresses.ie

A favourite here at Goss.ie, Dresses.ie offer a fabulous range of outfits for women of all ages and sizes.

Whether it’s a dress suited for the spring weather or a bodycon dress for the sunny summer months, there are so many to choose from on this website.

With discounts codes offered, treat your mum to stunning fashion pieces, plus they stock Cocoa Brown Tan.

Carter Beauty Cosmetics

Our fabulous make-up sponsors from the Gossies this year will give your mum the pampering she deserves this Sunday.

Carter Beauty comes from the award-winning brand By Marissa Carter.

The brand offers a wide range of beauty products including false eyelashes, foundation and a range of gorgeous eyeshadow palettes.

They are currently doing ‘digital colour matching’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. All you have to do is DM Marissa or Carter Beauty Cosmetics.

With free delivery to Ireland and with prices ranging from, €3.95 to €14.95, these products will be a fabulous present for your mother without breaking the bank!

Lanai Blo

This Mother’s Day, treat your mum to frizz-ease hair by shopping at Lanai Blo.

If it’s too late to order the hairdryer, you can buy a gift voucher on their website.

These fabulous hairdryers have been seen on shows such as Love Island and have been used by famous celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Lottie Ryan.

With free delivery to Ireland and so many to choose from, this would be the perfect gift for mothers on Sunday.

Ceira Lambert Hair Extensions

Give your mum to the hairdo she deserves this Mother’s Day at Ceira Lambert Hair consultant.

With hair studios both in Shankhill and Charlemont, a gift voucher from the hair salon will be the perfect escape solution.

With beauty moguls such as Rosanna Davison and Roz Purcell using the salon, you can’t go wrong.

If you’re looking for a voucher this Sunday, email [email protected]

C Beauty Studio

This year’s beauty care sponsor at the Gossies C Beauty Studio is the perfect place to get something nice for your mum.

They do everything from facials and massages to tanning and brows.

Not only can you get a digital voucher online right HERE. you can also pop into the salon on Saturday and buy a voucher via contactless payment.



BeautyBag.ie

Next up, if you are looking for beauty products, then make sure to check out BeautyBag.ie.

They have everything from Joico hair care to He-Shi tan and makeup brushes.

Right now if you use the code ‘STAYHOME15; you can get 15% off.

Tropical Popical

This nail salon in Dublin City Centre got its acclaim to fame when Golden-Globe winner Saoirse Ronan described her fabulous experience there to Ellen Degeneres on her show.

And it is no surprise that she did.

Tropical Popical not only offers artistic nail treatments but it is also designed as a tropical rainforest which will give your mum a fantastic experience.

With vouchers available online on their website, treat your mum to some happy nails.

Peploes

Nothing says “I love you mum” like a lovely day out at an Italian restaurant with pasta and cocktails.

Located off Grafton Street, Peploes is a delicious bistro that offers the perfect dining experience.

With an exquisite menu and a fantastic range of cocktails, nothing will please your mum more than to have a lovely day out at this fine restaurant.

Vouchers are available at www.peploes.com

Paint and Prosecco

Why not get your mum something different this Mother’s Day and try the Paint and Prosecco experience.

A new craze that has hit Dublin, this quirky event does exactly what it says on the tin.

This is a unique and fun class will create a memorable experience for both you and your Mum.

Who would say no to a glass of prosecco?