Do you have what it takes?

Applications are now open for Miss Dublin 2020, which will take place in ‘Twenty Two Dublin’ on Thursday, April 16th.

Entries are open to females aged 18 to 27, who are either originally from or based within Dublin.

Five titles will be awarded on the night – with Miss Dublin City, East, North, South and West up for grabs.

These five lucky Ladies will represent Dublin in the annual Miss Ireland final which will take place later this summer – with one of them possibly going on to represent Ireland at Miss World.

Brendan Marc Scully, Miss Ireland owner & Creative Director, commented: “Every year we are more excited than the last as the event becomes bigger and bigger.”

“This year is the 73rd year for Miss Ireland and following on from last year’s successful event which was entitled ‘Travel’, we look forward to creating an exciting brand new themed show – which will feature all finalists, a celebrity judging panel and entertainment. We will be announcing this year’s theme at our launch event in May.”

Entries are being accepted until February 29th, and anyone wishing to apply can simply click the apply tab on www.miss-ireland.ie, or email [email protected]

Successful candidates will move forward to interview stage, and then to the final of Miss Dublin 2020.