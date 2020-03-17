It's time to spruce up your spring wardrobe

10 of the BEST St Patrick’s Day discount codes for online shoppers

With the most unusual St Patrick’s Day taking place across Ireland today, many people are using their self-isolation time to catch up on Netflix, reading and household chores.

However, it’s also prime online shopping time, with many online retailers offering customers heavy discounts in honour of the saintly day.

Here are some of the very best offers we have found across the net:

Dresses.ie – 25% off EVERYTHING

Dresses.ie are offering customers 25% off with the code LuckyCharm.

The online fashion mecca is offering deadly deals on everything from slinky dresses to Kim Kardashian inspired joggers – we’re loving these grey fleece lined tracksuit bottoms that you can find HERE.

Nasty Gal – 50% off EVERYTHING plus an extra 10% off

Nasty Gal is currently hosting a massive 50% off sale on all stock online. We have our eye on this stunning blazer, down from €77.00 to just €38.50.

On top of that, the brand is offering an additional 10% off all dresses and shoes with the code NEED – start shopping HERE.

ASOS – 20% off EVERYTHING

Get 20% off everything on ASOS for St. Patrick’s Day.

The code is 20LUCKY – and we’re spending it on this stunning green summer dress that you can find HERE.

Cloud 10 Beauty – 15% off EVERYTHING

While we’re practicing responsible social distancing, we’re focusing on our skincare routine – applied with freshly washed hands, of course.

That’s why we’re using our discount to nab the coveted Alpha-H Liquid Gold HERE from Cloud 10 Beauty, using their code PATRICK15.

PRETTYLITTLETHING – 30% off EVERYTHING

PRETTYLITTLETHING are launching a brand new discount for St Patrick’s Day.

You can nab 30% off everything on site with the code PADDY30 – and this white crop top is the first thing we’re adding to our bag HERE.

Topshop – 10% EVERYTHING

Topshop is offering shoppers a little discount with the code EXTRA10.

We’re shopping their new-in section right HERE.

VAVAVOOM – 20% off EVERYTHING

This Irish fashion brand has some of the fastest delivery we have ever experienced – so we’re delighted to see that they are offering 20% off everything on site.

Start shopping HERE.

MISSGUIDED – 45% off EVERYTHING

MISSGUIDED is offering customers a whopping 45% off everything on their site right now with the code getlucky.

Shop their brand new collection HERE – we’re loving this lime green 90s shoulder bag to keep things on theme.

Boots – €10 back in points

Boots is making a patriotic offer to each online customer today with a huge points event.

For every €70 you spend in store, you will get €10 back in Boots points to utilise in store. Shop HERE.

Got That WOW – 20% off EVERYTHING

Got That Wow are offering customers 20% off everything on site today with the code WOW20.

We’re using our discount to snap up this striking piece from their collection with Saffy T – pick one up HERE.